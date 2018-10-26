Double The HOTNESS: Sunny Leone & Karishma Tanna Soar The Temperature In Ikka’s Dirty Girl!

Baby doll Sunny Leone, is the perfect blend of cuteness and hotness, who makes men go weak in their knees. Ever since her Bollywood debut, the seductress has been enticing the fans in her movies and music videos. Recently, a music video named Dirty Girl was released. It featured Sunny Leone and another beauty, Karishma Tanna, in a tempting avatar.

The track is vocalized by Enbee, Ikka & Shivangi Bhayana and composed by Enbee & Ikka. The lyrics are penned by Ikka.

In Dirty Girl, Sunny is seen romancing her mate Daniel Weber. This is for the first time, the couple shared screen space. Apart from Sunny, the groovy track also features Bollywood beauty Karishma Tanna with her sexy moves. The song is catchy and alluring with both the actresses seeming too hot to handle. It has also captured the sizzling chemistry between Sunny and Karishma.

Ikka Singh aka rapper Ikka, is back with Dirty Girl, after the chart buster Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. He has worked with many underground rappers in his career. He was also the member of Mafia Mundeer formed by Yo! Yo! Honey Singh. His writing skills in Main Fan Bhagat Singh Da, sung by Diljit Dosanjh, is amongst his finest works. Ikka is popularly known for his tracks like Main Hoon Ikka, Sapne, Shuruwat, In Da Clud, Kamariya (Mitron) and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate).

The main highlights of the song i.e. the peppy lyrics and sensuous moves of the featured girls, makes it an interesting catch.