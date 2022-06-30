The teaser of ‘South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2’ was released on Thursday. The fourth South Park TV movie is set to stream from July 13 on OTT platform Paramount+, reports ‘Deadline’.

Advertisement

As per ‘Deadline’ the streaming movie tells the story of a severe drought that pushes the town of South Park to the brink of disaster, as evidenced by one man’s desperate attempt to gain entry to a water park.

Advertisement

Part 1 of The Streaming Wars premiered June 1 on Paramount+ and saw Cartman locking horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolded and threatened South Park’s very existence.

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone serve as executive producers on both Streaming Wars projects, alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman are producers.

South Park The Streaming Wars is a 2022 American adult animated comedy television film written and directed by Trey Parker. It is the third South Park television film produced for Paramount+ and was released on June 1, 2022. It also serves as the 318th overall episode of the television series.

The latest the show telepic continues the 25th-anniversary celebration of the low-tech toon, which premiered August 13, 1997, on Comedy Central.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2′ was one of the much-awaited TV movies this year. Fans of the series has been waiting for nearly a month now. So are you guys excited to watch the film? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: James Bond Producers Reveal The Upcoming 007 Film Won’t Return For At Least Next Two Years: “There Isn’t A Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram