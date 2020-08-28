Satyameva Jayate’s Action Director Amin Khatib Hails Ekta Kapoor’s Vision

Action director Amin Khatib has been roped in to call the shots on the stunts in a youth web series backed by producer Ekta Kapoor.

Titled “Bang Baang: Sound Of Crimes“, the show is billed as an action-thriller. Khatib, who directed action sequences in “Satyameva Jayate” is excited to work with Ekta.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a successful producer like Ekta Kapoor. The vision that she has for this show is truly commendable. Living up to the title, the show will feature some never-seen-before action sequences, visual effects, and exotic locations. I’m sure the viewers are in for a roller-coaster ride,” said Khatib.

The show, which involves mystery, suspense, action, and youth drama, is scheduled to go on floors soon. It will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known television producer, film producer and director. She is also the joint managing director and creative head of ‘Balaji Telefilms Limited’, which was founded in 1994.

Kapoor‘s has produced several soap operas under her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited. Her most notable shows include are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more.

She is also been credited for starting a new wave on Indian television. For which she is popularly known as the “Czarina of television” and “the Queen of India Television”.

