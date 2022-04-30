Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupati, Nayanthara & Samantha.

Director: Vignesh Shivan.

What’s Good: In a film that has Vijay, Nayanthara & Samantha together, do I need to tell you what is the best part about it?

What’s Bad: THE IDEA!

Loo Break: There is plenty room set to give you time to take that call, which is not actually a good thing.

Watch or Not?: while the acting performances are earnest and amazing, the story is trembling to survive. You can give it a shot if you are fan, or else wait for the OTT release (that’s a new convenient option now).

Language: Tamil.

Available on: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 159 Minutes.

Rambo (Vijay) falls for two women together, Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha). He argues why can’t a person fall for two people and stay with them like he can like Dosa and Idli both? Yes, he says that.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Script Analysis

KRK or Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opens up to a story that is about a boy devoid of love and affection due to his destiny. While he has it around him, it dies if he does close to it. He runs away from his mother because of the same. Sounds interesting? Well, he grows up and acts like he has Dissociative Identity Disorder to woo two women together and double date them. He even wants to marry them TOGETHER!

The entry to this world is indeed fascinating. At least for me who went into the cinema hall without watching any promotional content, not even the trailer, I was intrigued as to what a story about a boy who has been living a life like a dessert will unfold. But turns out the depth in Vignesh Shivan’s script ends right where the makers introduce you to the film. What follows is a film that takes us back into the problematic 80’s where men wrote the stories with their testosterone on mind.

But the problem doesn’t end there. The real problem is the makers trying to sabotage their so-called ‘slice-of-life’ idea and making it look like a woke film which is talking about polyamory without judging it. One question to the writers, if the gaze was decided to be non judgmental, why is a man getting the privilege to have two women fighting for him? Why not once do these women call out their man for double dating them? The only time they do call him, they forget it in literally 5 minutes and are now discussing their wedding with him.

I understand the movie does address patriarchal gaze and how men benefit when women fight. But why do no women from 2022 have the agency to have a voice in your world? Why does an actor of Samantha’s caliber still choses to have a character that needs a man to tell her forced fiancé that he is a prick?

Having said that, the romance when done separately with the two ladies in their respective storylines does look interesting. Especially Nayanthara’s part is very beautiful.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Star Performance

It’s Vijay Sethupati, Samantha and Nayanthara, all three know and own their craft to the maximum. Vijay as usual becomes his character and for no moment can you sense that he is the same guy from Master or Super Deluxe.

Both Nayanthara and Samantha play their parts with honesty. Though they are stereotyped by making them polar opposite women, it is a saving grace that one questions their choices at least.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vignesh Shivan creates the vibe when Indian cinema was dominated by Govinda telling lies to his wives, to date other women. There is a urge to make a film with a commentary and message while making people laugh, but I definitely a misfire.

Anirudh’s music is amazing and every song will be in playlists for a very long time.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Movie Review: The Last Word

The film couldn’t have worked in any case. Problematic is written on the welcome mat and there is no way one can wipe it out.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Trailer

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal releases on 28 April, 2022.

