From Hans Raj Hans to Jasbir Jassi, and from Pammi Bai to Surinder Shinda and Harjit Harman, a slew of popular Punjabi music stars performed live for fans on Saturday night at an online folk festival.

“It is an interesting concept to get artistes together to sing songs from the golden era. We are happy to perform and I am sure we will have as much as fun as the listeners,” said Pammi Bai, about the Punjabi online Folk Attack festival.

The Punjabi online festival is the latest music festival to be hosted online owing to the COVID pandemic.

Before the Punjabi online festival that took place yesterday, a few days back, the popular Sunburn music festival held an online edition for EDM lovers. Top stars like Sonu Nigam, Akhil Sachdeva and Jubin Nautiyal have also been regaling fans online via social media.

