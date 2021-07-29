Advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce and custody case is one long one that doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. While Pitt was recently awarded joint custody of their kids – except Maddox (19), a family attorney said Jolie might approach the Supreme Court to appeal the appeal.

The Eternals star recently celebrated a tiny victory in the case when her request for the removal of Judge John W. Ouderkirk (the one who granted Pitt the kid’s joint custody) was granted. The reason behind why Jolie sought his removal was owing to his previous relationship with Pitt’s attorney Anne C. Kiley. But now, as per a recent report, even with this win, the case is still stuck in the same zone and is far from over.

While conversing with US Weekly, LA divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s messy divorce and custody battle and the amount of money they have and will continue spending on litigations. Kaplan estimated that the Mr & Mrs Smith co-stars and ex-lovers had spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation already. He added, “And it could be more if they start over again.”

Kaplan further said, “Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute]. I’m sure both of these people can afford to [keep litigating], which is not the reason to do it, but that’s probably not going to be a major factor for either of them given their respective wealth.”

Mark further added that despite Angelina Jolie’s tiny win in getting Judge John W. Ouderkirk removed from her case with Brad Pitt, she would have an uphill battle. The attorney stated, “She’s still got an uphill battle because now there is historical observation rather than future projection [of how the children are doing].”

Judge Ouderkirk’s exit from the case hasn’t affected Brad Pitt much. A spokesperson for the Fight Club actor said, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge — and the many experts who testified — to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests. We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children.”

Talking about Brad Pitt’s and Angelina Jolie’s case, it has been sent back to the Los Angeles Superior Court with Judge Ouderkirk having no further involvement. The ruling means that the ex-couple’s current custody arrangement could be overturned.

