The Rolling Stones Release Scarlet - An Unheard Track Featuring Jimmy Page & Rick Grech

Today, The Rolling Stones released their previously unheard and never before released Scarlet. The track recorded by the Stones in October 1974 features Mick Jagger and Keith Richards along with guest Jimmy Page and Rick Grech.

The unreleased track follows the enormous critical and commercial success of the Stones’ recent single ‘Living In A Ghost Town.’ Following ‘Criss Cross,’ this is the second unreleased song to appear as a preview of the September 4 multi-format release of the band’s 1973 album Goats Head Soup.

It features Jagger’s lead vocal and guitar by Richards, augmented by Page’s guitar solo and an appearance on bass by Rick Grech. Scarlet combines the familiarity of the Stones’ guitar-based textures and a sound that fits comfortably within their Goats Head Soup period/. The infectious and fresh tension will delight new and old fans alike. Check it out:

In an interview on Radio 2 to mark the song’s premiere, Mick Jagger said that he had newly mixed the track and added maracas. Said Mick, “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.”

Keith Richards added: “My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren’t actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it.”

A third unheard song, All The Rage, will join Scarlet and Criss Cross on a bonus disc of unreleased material (also including rarities, outtakes and alternative mixes) included in the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the expanded Goats Head Soup.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!