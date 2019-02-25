Oscars 2019: Regina King Crowned As The Best Supporting Actress For If Beale Street Could Talk!

Regina King won her first ever Oscar, taking home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

According to CNN, King is the third black actress to win both an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy, joining Halle Berry and Viola Davis.

Directed and written by Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk is based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name.

The Jerry Maguire actress, who was escorted to the stage by Chris Evans so that she doesn’t slip on the steps, thanked her mother, her date at the Academy Awards here on Sunday and Baldwin, in her acceptance speech.

“James Baldwin birthed this baby. And Barry, you nurtured her, surrounded her with so much love and support. So, it’s appropriate for me to be standing here, because I’m an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone.

“Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction,” said King, who was dressed in a white Oscar de la Renta dress with a thigh-high slit.

Emotional about her win, she was teary-eyed.

King was competing in the category with Amy Adams (Vice), Marina De Tavira (Roma) and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone (The Favourite).

Oprah Winfrey was emotional about King’s victory.

“In tears watching Regina King. Such an authentic acceptance. Bravo to you! and Amen, God is good all the time,” Winfrey tweeted.

