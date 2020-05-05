Actor John Boyega, who made his final appearance as Stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn in “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker“, recalled shooting for the franchise.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, the 28-year-old shared how John Boyega keeps on thinking about his ‘Star Wars’ moments amid the lockdown, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve still got my audition scripts. I’ve still got notes for what time I’m supposed to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff.

“So it’s more of a time, for me anyway, to just kind of be a bit nostalgic and really take in the moments that I was able to enjoy. Now I have time for family, so it’s really, really a win-win,” John Boyega said.

John Boyega also spoke about how leaving the sci-fi series behind allowed him to reflect on the changes in his career. “I think for me, honestly, it’s all been good. It’s been great because I’ve been able to go home and ask that fundamental question that I couldn’t answer through the six years (which) was, ‘What just happened to me?’,” John added.

Meanwhile, Disney and Lucasfilm officially unveiled that Taika Waititi is indeed helming the next Star Wars movie. Not just Taikia, the studio also welcomed his co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns who also penned last year’s critically acclaimed Sam Mendes’ war-drama 1917.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!