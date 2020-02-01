Brian McFadden’s Twitter Rant On Eminem Leaves Fans Of The GOAT Rapper Infuriated

Former Westlife band member Brian McFadden left fans furious after he slammed rapper Eminem in a “disgraceful” Twitter rant.

The 38-year-old shared a photo of Eminem posing with 50 Cent.

Check out the tweet:

I love Eminem as an artist. He’s a genius. But why does he always make that I’m hard as nails gansta don’t fuck with me face? He’s really just screech from saved by the bell with a chain around his neck. pic.twitter.com/y0VRgGospa — Brian Mcfadden (@BrianMcFadden) January 31, 2020

Alongside the photo, McFadden admitted that he thinks Eminem is a genius, but felt annoyed at the way in which he poses for the cameras, reports mirror.co.uk.

McFadden wrote, “I love Eminem as an artist. He’s a genius. But why does he always make that I’m hard as nails gansta don’t f**k with me face?”

The singer then confessed that he saw a huge comparison between Eminem and the character Screech in the iconic teen sitcom “Saved By The Bell“.

“He’s really just screech from saved by the bell with a chain around his neck,” he continued.

His opinion was met with much criticism as fans hit back claiming that the former Westlife star had no right to comment on the star.

Many challenged the singer by asking him to say it to Eminem’s face.

“You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. Say this to his face you absolute loser”.

While another wrote: “Delete your Twitter mate. So disgraceful!”

There were some who laughed it off by claiming that it was the funniest thing they’ve seen online “all year”.

