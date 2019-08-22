WHAT! This Bollywood Actor’s Wife’s Driver Raped A 35-Year Old Woman & Circulated The Video On Whatsapp!

A Bollywood actor’s wife’s driver is booked for raping a 35-year-old woman in Mumbai. The 40-year-old driver named Ashok Khushale is booked by the Mumbai Police.

As reported by DNA, the incident happened in Mumbai’s DN Nagar area of Andheri. The driver was having an extra marital affair with this woman who was also married. He had taken her to a hotel room in Andheri where he had hidden camera to record their sexual activities in it. Later, he circulated the video among people which came across this woman too.

The police officer said, “After the FIR was registered, a team of policemen began to track him down. It first went to his workplace but he was not there. We then asked another driver to call him to Juhu, from where he was picked up and brought to the police station on Tuesday night. We are questioning him to ascertain why he circulated the video on WhatsApp.”

Kushale has been booked for rape and defamation, as well as under sections 67 and and 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. He was presented at the Andheri Magistrate court on Wednesday and was remanded to two days police custody.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!