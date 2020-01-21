Sophie Choudry Opens Up On Her Thoughts About The Importance Of Fitness & Workouts In Today’s Life

Sophie Choudry, who is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, says she doesn’t believe in extreme dieting and extreme workouts.

“I don’t believe in extreme dieting or extreme workouts. My motto has always been consistency. I feel fitness has to be a part of your lifestyle and it should come naturally to yourself. Then, you will not find it difficult and you will not treat it as a chore. I feel one should work out every day — whether it is dance, yoga, swimming or anything else, make it a part of your life,” Sophie said, at the 3rd edition of Pilates Festival of India hosted by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai.

Pilates is a physical fitness system developed in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, who called his method “Contrology”. It is practiced worldwide, especially in countries such as Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“I am a big fan of Pilates. I have been doing it with Yasmin since last seven years. My mother used to do it in London, so I have knowledge about it since my childhood. It has really changed my life. It has made me healthier and it has made me aware of my body, so I loved this initiative because awareness about Pilates is increasing in India. People are curiosity about it and want to gain knowledge about it.”

Sophie Choudry was last seen essaying a cameo in the 2013 re;ease, “Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!“

