MondayMotivation: Ajay Devgn’s THIS Dialogue From Son Of Sardaar Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Ajay Devgn from Son Of Sardaar. He played the role of quirky oddball Jassi Randhawa. He had this thing of annoying Sanjay Dutt’s character Billu throughout the film with this special dialogue.

Amid the chaos of pandemic, we need someone like Ajay’s Jassi to cheer us all up. Won’t you agree with his dialogue? If not, “Kaddhi hass bhi liya karo.”

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

