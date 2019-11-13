Maanvi Gagroo Horrific Revelation: “An Audition Required Me To Do An Attempt-To-Rape Scene In A Sleazy Office”

Maanvi Gagroo who rose to fame with TVF’s Tripling was recently seen playing the female lead in Ujda Chaman. She is an amazing actress and her character in Four More Shots was appreciated by her fans as well as critics.

Talking to Spotboye, Maanvi revealed about her casting couch experience during an audition and said, “I remember I had ran out of an audition that required me to do an attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office with just 2 men seated next to in the room. The room, which they called their office, also had a bed.”

Ujda Chaman is a story of a man who is dealing with premature balding and Maanvi played the character of a plus-size woman who eventually ends up falling for each other.

The actress had an amazing 2019. She was seen in Tripling season 2, Four More Shots Please and is also a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. Coming to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta and others. The film is slated to hit the screens next year.

