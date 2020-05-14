Last year, when Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh released, there was a lot of noise around it. While his performance in the film impressed his fans, a certain section of people bashed it for being misogynistic. The film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Many times, Shahid Kapoor has reacted to his film being cited as sexist or promoting toxic masculinity. Yet, it turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2019. A lot of his fans call it as one of his best performances on screen. But his admirers aren’t happy that Kabir Singh wasn’t appreciated the way it should’ve been at award ceremonies.

Recently, Kapoor conducted Twitter chat session with his fans. He answered a lot of interesting questions. One of the fans asked what he has to say about his performance in Kabir Singh not getting appreciated at award shows. The fan tweeted, “Do you feel disappointed that your Kabir Singh performance wasn’t appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it?”

Shahid replied, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all.”

Read the tweet below:

On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all. 🙌 https://t.co/BDfh4fAHzi — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Kabir Singh was an official remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Both films were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The original film starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Up next, Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey. It is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film that starred actor Nani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!