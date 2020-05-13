International Nurses Day: From Ayushmann Khurrana To Madhuri Dixit Nene, Celebs Thank Real Superheroes

On International Nurses Day, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to salute the relentless efforts of the nursing community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared in a statement: “This year we should all salute them for being our frontline warriors, the real heroes who are fighting coronavirus every single day and saving lives despite being the most at risk. We will be forever in debt to the nurses, the medical fraternity across India and the world for putting themselves on line and coming to work when they could also be staying safe with their families. I only want to say thank you to them and their families from the bottom of my heart.”

Kajol tweeted: “Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay”

Madhuri Dixit wrote: “Along with all the other frontline workers and the entire healthcare community, we’re grateful to the nurses who’re putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they’re doing for us #InternationalNursesDay.”

Sanjay Dutt shared: “So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can’t thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Yami Gautam expressed: “Our heroes #InternationalNursesDay”.

Ananya Panday posted: “To the pillars of the medical fraternity, who stand by doctors & our families through some of the toughest times. This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay”

Aditi Rao Hydari expressed: “The heroes of today…#InternationalNursesDay”

Dia Mirza shared: “Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!#InternationalNursesDay2020 #StayHomeKeepSafe #Healthcare #CovidWarriors”

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: “Salute to all our SUPERHEROES who are selflessly fighting the COVID – 19 pandemic to keep us safe. They have always been the superheroes, they will continue to. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY #nursesday2020”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani tweeted: “To all those superheroes in scrubs, we are with you, today & always! Thank You for the sacrifices you endure. InternationalNursesDay”

Singer Adnan Sami shared: “Wishing an infinite amount of Love and Respect to all our Nurses for the tremendous work they are doing for us. We are indebted to you beyond words. Thank you for being our extraordinary & relentless warriors with true ‘Super Powers’! #Respect #InternationalNursesDay

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared: “Saluting the nurses and acknowledging their continuous contribution towards saving lives not just today but everyday. We are grateful for your selfless service and pray for your safety. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Not just Bollywood, but people across the globe have been thanking the healthcare workers for their hard work in fightung with the ongoing pandemic and otherwise.

