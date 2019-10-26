Actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing all the attention with her latest neon look.

She was recently spotted at Pepper & Pint restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a neon green coloured coat dress.

Diwali 2019: All About Urvashi Rautela's Neon SIZZLE
Urvashi also carried a black belt and black heels, adding more style to the dress.

In one of the images, she is seen holding diyas and giving a huge smile.


On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Pagalpanti“, which stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Arshad Warsi.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to release on November 22.

