Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Shows Off Her Sultry Moves As She Grooves To Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo From WAR

Social media has become a very important part of a celebrity’s life. Not just Bollywood stars but many celebrities from the Bhojpuri industry too use it very religiously. One of the many actors from the Bhojpuri industry who is popular on Instagram is Monalisa.

Today, the actress took the internet by storm when she posted a video of her’s dancing to Hritik Roshan’s song Ghungroo from the recently released WAR. She can be seen showing off her sultry moves in the video as the cameraman zooms in and out on her body.

Monalisa captioned the video as, “Dancing From My heart💓…. after A longggg Time …. #dance #passion #onset #bts #love #masti #fun #justlikethat #ghungroo #song #finally after 3months”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Within a few minutes, the actress’s post was flooded with comments. Where one user wrote, “U looking always very beautiful and gorgeous,” another wrote, “Always you are my favourite didu.” Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey actress Niyati Fatnani and television actress Ashita Dhawan also dropped comments on Monalisa’s video.

For those of you who don’t know Monalisa, the actress is known as one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has delivered several hit Bhojpuri films like, ‘Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2′, ‘Prem Leela’, ‘Saat Saheliya’, ‘Devra Bada Satawela’, ‘Desh Pardesh’, ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ and ‘Sarkar Raj’.

On the work front, Monalisa is currently shooting for a supernatural TV show and has also teamed up with Maniesh Paul to host a comedy show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!