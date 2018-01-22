Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture titled Dutt Biopic wrapped the film’s schedule with a bang.

The ace filmmaker along with the cast and crew were excited as they completed the shooting for the much-awaited biopic of 2018.

The entire cast and crew were having a ball of a time as they were seen donning unique t-shirts which stated #Duttstheway.

The makers took to Twitter sharing a video where, Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor along with the entire cast and crew gave a unique shoutout to the film by shooting a fun video saying ‘Dutt’s the way, aha aha, I like it, aha aha’.

Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to play Sanjay Dutt’s character popped the champagne whereas Sonam Kapoor took to her social media sharing the happy moments while marking the last day of the shoot.

Trending

Dutt Biopic has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement, generating huge anticipation amongst the masses.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has been the matter of discussions as the audience holds keen interest to witness the film, the initial looks of Ranbir Kapoor striking uncanny resemblance has got everyone all the more excited.

Starring an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal amongst others, the film is undoubtedly one of the most awaited flicks of the year.

Presented by Fox Star, the untitled Dutt biopic is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to release on 29th June 2018.