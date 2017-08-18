Get Set For A Good Trip With Sunny Leone In Trippy Trippy From Bhoomi

After setting the screen on fire in Piya More from Baadshaho the symbol of hotness – Sunny Leone is back to take you guys on a very good trip with her upcoming song Trippy Trippy from the film Bhoomi.

The makers of Bhoomi have launched the first song featuring Sunny Leone. The song has been penned down by Priya Saraiya and composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and has a rap by Badshah. Ganesh Acharya will choreograph the dance number.

“I have been working on it with director Omung Kumar sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I’m trying my best to master them. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy,” Sunny said in a statement to PTI.

“The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it,” Omung said. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

This year has been turning out as the year of hotness for Sunny. She soared the temperature being Laila with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Then she moved her body haule haule with Emraan Hashmi in Baadshaho. Now she is all set to take everyone on a good trip in Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in lead roles.

Did you like Sunny Leone’s avatar in this one?