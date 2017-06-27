Even after the big Eid holiday, Tubelight hasn’t managed to enter the 100 Crore Club. Though Friday and Saturday weren’t really huge, the film at least went past the 20 crore mark on both the days. However, this also meant that Sunday and Monday had to be over 30 crore mark if the Salman Khan starrer had to stay on contention for the 100 crore milestone before the weekdays kick-started. Once that didn’t happen on Sunday either, the writing was clear on the wall that even with a big push on Sunday, the film’s 100 crore journey would have to wait for a little while.

This is what’s happening now for the Kabir Khan directed film which gathered 21 crore* on Monday [Eid holiday], hence resulting in an overall nett of 85.77 crore*. The film would eventually go past the 100 crore mark today but by all means, this would be the slowest 100 crore earner for Salman Khan in a really long time, what with five days expected to be consumed for this milestone.

The biggest advantage that Tubelight carries is the fact that there is no competition from past, present or future. It arrived solo, there was no holdover release from the past that was running and there is no biggie to compete with in the coming week either. This means the arena is wide open for Salman Khan and his Tubelight to still shine on in week to come. However, for distributors and exhibitors to have that kind of confidence in the film, the bare minimum need for Tubelight would be to bring in at least 10 crore more on each of the weekdays starting from today till Thursday.

The film can’t afford to crash now and considering the fact that a tally of 20 crore plus has been maintained on each of the days so far, it doesn’t seem to be the case either. The film isn’t quite making a move towards the Hit milestone. However, it still is in a chance to stay away from being marked as a Flop. This hasn’t happened to Salman Khan since the days of Dabangg [2010] and hence all eyes would be on which way does the film turn before the second week kick-starts.

It is going to be one suspenseful journey for sure!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder