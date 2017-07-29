Akshay Kumar, after a dull phase post 2009 has turned the table and how? He, on an average, does 3 films a year and each one of it is box office friendly. Controlled budget, relatable plot, perfect release time, this man has cracked it all to know how can a film work at the ticket windows.

As his next Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases this week, let’s look at his top 5 highest grossers from last 4 years (2014-2017). In 2014 he did 3 films, Holiday, Entertainment and The Shaukeens. Though he had an extended cameo in the last one but the film was sold on his name. Holiday, still being touted as one of the best thrillers to come out of Bollywood, went ahead and grossed 112.65 crores at the box office. With the plot revolving around sleeper cells, Ghajini‘s director A.R. Murugadoss executed the story very well making it a hit Akshay deserved.

Movie – Year Released – Collections

Airlift – 2016 –129 Cr

Rustom – 2016 –127.49 Cr

Jolly LLB 2 – 2017 – 117 Cr

Holiday – 2014 – 112.65 Cr

Housefull 3 – 2016 – 107.70 Cr

In 2015, Akshay starred in 4 films – Baby, Gabbar Is Back, Singh Is Bliing and Brothers. Each did well at the box office but it was not enough to make the top 5 list of Khiladi Kumar.

2016 was the year Akshay Kumar was waiting for. In 2007 Akshay Kumar gave 4 back to back hits in a single year – Namastey London, Welcome, Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. 2016, too, did the similar thing for him. He starred in 3 films and all of them ended on a profitable side making it to his top 5 list. The year started with Airlift, the story revolving around the biggest evacuation executed in history, was praised unanimously. It was a box office miracle too as it collected 129 crores turning out to be a super hit for our golden boy.

Akki started 2016 with a bang and it was time to go even higher. Rustom, a courtroom drama based on Nanavati’s case collected a humongous 127.49 crores – second super hit for Akshay in 2016. Trying to make a genre shift, Akshay decided to bring back the Housefull franchise but this time with different director(s). This multi-starrer collected a decent 107.70 ending up on a plus side.

After such successful year, Akshay already became a hot favourite amongst the dominating Khans. Hopes from him were at the zenith when he starred in the sequel to the much loved Jolly LLB. Comparisons with Arshad Warsi were bound to happen as he was brilliant in the first part. Everyone loved this new Jolly and the movie dominated box office by collecting 117 crores.

After this success marathon, Akshay is all set to see a release in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha this week. Based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the trailer of the film received a very positive response. The big question is, will this film enter the top 5 grossing films list of Akshay Kumar in last 4 years?

What do you think? Do let us know in the comment section below!