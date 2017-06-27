Allu Arjun starrer Telugu action comedy Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) has performed phenomenally well at the global box office. The film grossed whopping 78 crores and is now cruising towards 100 crore benchmark worldwide.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Arjun in the role of a Brahmin cook-turned-vigilante. Allu Arjun has managed to cash in on the expectations of his fans who expected him to deliver a straight commercial movie that would entertain them.

Pooja Hegde is seen as a fashion designer in the film, who falls for DJ. Hegde recently debuted in Bollywood opposite Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Also starring, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraj and Murali Sharma, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Produced by Dil Raju, the team of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ) has shot a major chunk of the film in Abu Dhabi across locations such as Abu Dhabi Global Market, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Intercontinental Hotel, Yas Links Golf Club and Galleria Mall, with access to twofour54’s production services.

Duvvada Jagannadham was released in more 1000 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and in over 300 screens overseas. The film is the third hit in a row for producer Dil Raju and Arjun, the statement read further.

Allu Arjun, who has a big fan base in Kerala is looking forward to his film’s release in the state on June 30. This will add to the film’s initial collections. They had previously worked in films such as Arya and Parugu.

Allu Arjun will soon be seen in debutant Vakkantham Vamsi’s Telugu film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. The film is scheduled to release in theaters next year.