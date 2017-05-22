Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Starts Shooting For Debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film is being helmed by Sunny himself and will be produced by Zee Studios and Dharmendra.

Sharing a picture with his son Karan, the Ghayal actor took to Twitter and said, “Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan’s first day at shoot.. can’t get enough.. my boy has grown big #love #actor #life.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass will be a love story that will be extensively shot in Manali. The film’s first teaser was released in February over Valentine’s Day. From the look of the teaser, we can expect the film to be high on romance. Karan’s entry into filmdom marks the onset of the third generation of Deols in Bollywood. His grandfather Dharmendra is regarded as one of the best actors that Hindi filmdom has seen.

Sunny Deol himself has starred in some iconic romantic films like Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and Betaab. The teaser is simple and showcases two lovers holding hands. It is being produced under his home production, Vijeta films.

Apart from Sunny Deol’s doting dad tweet, Karan’s uncle and Sunny’s brother, Bobby Deol too took to social media to wish his nephew luck for his first day at shoot. He tweeted, “Finally the day is here! Karan’s first day at shooting #palpaldilkepaas, Overwhelmed!! Bhaiya donning the director’s hat..#love #blessings.”

In case you have missed watching the teaser, take a look at the teaser again, here:

For Sunny, life has come a full circle.

“My father launched me and now I am launching my son. Karan is extremely passionate about his acting career and I am sure he will do everyone proud,” he said in a statement.

Apart from Sunny Deol’s son, other star kids such as Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan are expected to make their debut soon.

We are yet to learn about the female lead of the film but reports suggest that Sunny was keen on roping in Saif’s daughter for the film. Apparently, he approached his Betaab co-star Amrita Singh (Sara’s mother) for the same. He was keen on recreating the Betaab magic but the latter turned him down since Sara has signed a contract with Dharma productions.