Mustafa’s Drastic Weight-Loss Story Will Surely Give You Fitness Goals!

Filmmaker Abbas of the Abbas-Mustan duo is launching his son Mustafa Burmawala with their upcoming directorial Machine. The film’s teaser trailer and a song starring the debutant and his co-star Kiara Advani have already been released. While we are eagerly waiting for his debut film’s release, Mustafa shares the story of his struggles with weight loss.

Not many know that the owner of a super hot bod, Mustafa once used to weigh 120 kilos! The 29-year-old revealed, “I was 120 kgs and would eat anything and everything because I was and am still a foodie. I started reducing my weight four-five years ago, but that was for health reasons.”

Mustafa underwent vigorous training and followed a healthy lifestyle during this period to shed the extra kilos. Says the actor, “It took me five years to lose around 70 kilos and reach my current weight 55kgs. The first week of dieting was the most difficult. I started eating boiled food, in small portions, six times a day. It comprised boiled veggies, chicken, eggs, brown rice and sweet potatoes. Simultaneously, I started working out and did everything from functional to weight training, alternating it with cardio twice a week – I used to run 21 kms.”

However, being an actor was never on his to-do list. In fact, Mustafa was keen on following the footsteps of his father and uncle and also studied film direction in New York.

Mustafa started off as an assistant director for Machine before the director duo decided that he was best suited for the lead role.

Machine is slated to hit theatres on 17th March.