Complete Winners List Of 64th National Awards

The highly anticipated winners list of 64th National Film Awards was announced today in the morning.

Khiladi Akshay Kumar has bagged best actor award for his performance in Rustom, while Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won Best Hindi film.

Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi production venture Ventilator won 3 awards, which are Best director, best editing and best sound mixing. Child actress Zaira Wasim won Best Supporting actress for her portrayal of Young Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

Ajay Devgn’s directorial Shivaay won Best VFX award, while Sonam Kapoor has also received special mention for her performance in the film.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the jury.

Here is the list of 64th National Film Award winners:

Best Actor – Akshay Kumar (Rustom)

Best Actress – Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)

Best Director – Rajesh Mapuskar (Ventilator)

Best Film on Social Issues – ‘Pink‘

Best Supporting Actor – Manoj Joshi (Dashkriya)

Best Supporting Actress – Zaira Wasim (Dangal)

Best Debut Film of a Director – Deep Chaudari (Alifa)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – ‘Sathamanam Bhavathi‘

Best Stunt Choreography – Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)

Best Children’s Film – ‘Dhanak‘ (Hindi)

Best Child Artist – Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)

Best Male Playback Singer – Sundara Iyer (Joker)

Best Female Playback Singer – Iman Chakraborty (Praktan)

Best Screenplay (original) – Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaaram)

Best Screenplay (adapted) – Sanjay Krishnaji Patel (Dashakriya)

Best Editing – Rameshwar S. Bhagat (Ventilator)

Best Special Effects Award: ‘Shivaay‘

Sound Designer – Jayadevan (Kaadu Pookkunna Neram)

Best Sound Mixing – Alok De (Ventilator)

Best Production Design – 24

Best Costume Designer – Sachin (Cycle)

Best Environmental film including agriculture – The Tiger Who Crossed The Line

Best Make-up Artist – MK Ramakrishna

Best Music Direction – Babu Padmanabha (Allama)

Special Mention

Kadvi Hawa (Hindi)

Mukti Bhavan (Hindi)

Majirathi Keki (Assamese)

Neerja – Sonam Kapoor

Special Jury Award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Best Feature Films in Regional Languages

Madipur (Tulu)

Joker (Tamil)

Wrong Side Raju (Gujarati)

Pelli Choopulu (Telugu)

Dashakriya (Marathi)

Bisarjan (Bengali)