Maal Road Dilli Trailer: Not Your Run-Of-The-Mill Adult Comedy!

After a lot of adult comical movies, now Bollywood is coming up with the another hilarious movie “Maal Road Delhi“, which is about to hit the silver screens on October, 12

Movie starring Atul Sriva with Sonia Kour as a lead character of this movie. Atul Sriva is also the director of this movie. The other characters of this movie are Jeet Kumar, Samarth Sandilya, Rohin, Manveer Choudhary, Matin Khan, Neha Kargeti and Rhiythm Arora. Amit Srivastva is the producer of this movie.

The movie is based on the Indian youth, who are falling in love while facing the troubles in the course of their journey, but unable to understand each other.

The story of this movie is revolving around the bunch of friends who are figuring out the most difficult question “what girls want”.

So get ready to see the hardships of these guys as they try to impress girls and get laid.