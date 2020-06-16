Ayyapanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Hospitalized, Deets Inside

Leading Malayalam director and scriptwriter, KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy who is popular for his latest hit directorial Ayyapanum Koshiyum, has been hospitalized. The filmmaker was admitted to Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, early today.

Reportedly, it was only yesterday when Sachy underwent hip replacement surgery at a private hospital in Thrissur. Following the surgery, the filmmaker’s health condition worsened as he had sustained a cardiac arrest.

As per a report from indiatoday.in, Sachy is apparently in a critical and will be under observation for the next 24 hours. His family members and friends have been restricted from visiting him due to COVID-19 regulations.

On the work front, Sachy in his filmy career has so far has directed 2 films, in the form of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon led action-thriller Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which released early this year and was a big hit. He has also helmed 2015 released romantic-thriller, Anarkali.

Apart from directing, Sachy has also penned scripts for Malayalam hits like Mohanlal starrer Run Babby Run, Dileep led Ramaleela, Prithviraj Sumaran’s Driving License, and many other films.

The filmmaker’s last director Ayyapanum Koshiyum has been in news from the past number of weeks following its remake in Hindi and Tamil. It is confirmed that the Hindi version of the action thriller will be bankrolled by Bollywood star John Abraham.

Reportedly, the Tamil version will be produced by Kathiresan, An official confirmation is awaited.

