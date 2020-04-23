For the second time, a federal judge has denied American singer R. Kelly’s request to be released from jail. R. Kelly is convicted of sexual abuse charges. The judge denied his request citing the seriousness of the charges he faces and how he is a potential threat to society.

R. Kelly’s lawyers have tried two times in a month to get him free from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The R&B singer is awaiting two federal trials scheduled for later in 2020. Kelly is accused of holding a history of sexual abuse.

According to the reports in USA Today, district Judge Ann Donnelly wrote stated her decision: “The risks associated with the defendant’s release have not changed,” She added that Kelly “continued to downplay the risk that he might flee, citing his attendance record in connection with the 2002 state criminal charges against him”.

Donnelly further added that Kelly “poses a danger to the community,” because he might try to “obstruct justice or intimidate prospective witnesses” in the ongoing case against him.

Kelly’s lawyers reportedly claim that the USA federal government didn’t succeed to provide “credible evidence” to back up the flight risk theory. However, R. Kelly has to stay locked up at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center until the next hearing.

