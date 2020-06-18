As Even Stevens Completes 20 Years, The Star Cast & Crew Fondly Remember Shia LaBeouf’s Audition, Don’t Miss!

As the 2000 American popular sitcom, Even Stevens clocked 20 years, the star cast came together virtually to celebrate. Everyone including Christy Carlson Romano, Nick Spano, AJ Trauth, Lauren Frost, Tom Virtue, and Steven Anthony Lawrence was part of the fun conversation which took the audience to the drive of nostalgia.

During the virtual video chat to celebrate the 2 decade anniversary of the Disney show, the star cast shared several fond memories and even the audition of Shia LaBeouf who was very young at that time.

Even though Shia LaBeouf couldn’t be a part of the chat, it seems he was sorely missed by every co-star who lovingly remembered his character of Louis Stevens and also touched the memory of his audition.

According to etonline.com, Nick Spano remembered him and said “We owe a lot of (the show’s) success to his raw talent,”

Talking about the memory of audition, AJ Trauth said, “I feel like (Shia) told me this story or maybe Matt (Dearborn, Even Stevens creator and EP] or somebody told me this story, that, it was the auditions for Louis Stevens and Shia comes into the waiting room and starts introducing himself to all the other kid actors auditioning for Louis, saying, ‘Hey, I’m Shia, I’m playing Louis Stevens!”

Even producer David Brookwell confirmed, “That’s a true story,” “Somebody came out of the lobby… saying, ‘Hey, Shia’s saying he’s got the part, and there’s another set of parents that are upset.’ So we had to pull him aside and say, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ and he’s like, ‘Well, you know, I’ve got the part, don’t I?'”

Karen Toole-Rentrop who worked on the show’s makeup department added, “That kid, you knew something was gonna happen with him. I met him he was eight… I’m happy for him, because he’s a good person and he’s gone through a lot, but you could see success in him from that age.”

Isn’t that lovely? What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!