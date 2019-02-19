Mukherjee Dar Bou: A Story By The Women, For The Women!

Known for its unique concept and out of the box films, Windows Film Production is coming yet again with another slice of life film – Mukherjee Dar Bou.

The movie is coming out on 8th March, Women’s Day marking the film to be the first ever Bengali film to celebrate the day by coming up with a story by the women, having female leads. Directed by Pritha Chakraborty as her debut project, Produced by Windows Film Productions and presented by Nandita Roy, the movie features Koneenica Bandyopadhyay, Anashua Majumdar in the lead along with Rituparna Sengupta in an important character.

The movie talks about a woman’s journey of coming out from their husband/father’s identity. It’s an ode to all the women who are struggling hard every day for their own identity which is shadowed by either their husbands or fathers. In fact, the makers of the film had a small campaign where they went and asked women where their husband and father’s houses are respectively. While all the women had an answer to this question, they couldn’t find an answer to where their ‘own houses’ were. ‘Mukherjee Dar Bou’ is an ode to all the women who have the same question but no answer. It is also the first time in West Bengal that the movie is releasing especially for the women, by the women on a women’s day!

With that, we all know now how 8th March is the day to find your identity!

