Here’s the first song Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi from the upcoming comedy-drama Guest Iin London. Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi is a peppy dance number, which has been crooned by Raghav Sachar and Tarannum Mallik and composed by Raghav Sachar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

The song showcases the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda dancing crazily at their friend’s wedding. Listen to the song and let us know if you’ve liked it or not:

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, this family entertainer plays on the theme of uninvited guests. While Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda play a young couple residing in London, their happy lives are presumably disturbed when an older couple Ganga Chacha played by Paresh Rawal and Guddi Chachi played by Tanvi Azmi land up at their doorstep uninvited.

Previously, Lisa Hayden was supposed to take on the lead role opposite Kartik, but the 30-year-old model-turned-actress walked out just days before announcing her engagement to telecom tycoon beau Dino Lalvani last September, after which, Kriti was on board.

Reports suggest that the film is a 2010 film, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?’s sequel. Responding to the claims the producer of the film Abhishek Pathak said, “Guest iin London is not a sequel to Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, it’s a different film with a different story and different characters.”

“Guest iin London is a completely different film altogether. Panorama Studios is already in discussion with Warner Bros Pictures for the sequel and Kiaan Entertainment will not be a part of that film,” said Mohan Nadaar, Director of Kiaan Entertainment Ltd (UK).

The film, which underwent a title change from its original title ‘Atithii In London’, has been extensively shot in London and New York. Guest iin London is written and directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film releases on June 16, 2017.