Taron Egerton On Robin Hood: “That Was Absolutely Not The Film I Signed Up To Make”

Actor Taron Egerton has said that he didn’t enjoy working on Robin Hood, further adding that the 2018 film was pitched to him very differently.

The Otto Bathurst directed film took an unusual approach of adapting the classic hero’s story by mixing in modern and futuristic technologies in the narrative while retaining the medieval trappings from the world of Robin Hood. The action-adventure film, co-starring Jamie Foxx, bombed terribly at the box office.

“It was absolutely not the movie that I signed up to make,” variety.com quoted Egerton as saying.

“It was pitched to me in a different way. I think it was made by a committee and I think it lost its vision. I wasn’t very happy on the set. I didn’t have a very happy time making it,” added Taron.

This year, Egerton starred in the critically praised and commercially successful Elton John biopic Rocketman, which is creating a lot of buzz at the Oscars.

Talking about the buzz, he said: “It doesn’t feel like my life. My heart still flutters when I land in LA, and this is my 10th trip here this year. It still has a kind of twilight, heady magic to it. It still feels like something very far away.”

On performing with Elton John, Taron Egerton said, “You watch the four times I’ve sung with him, you can see me getting progressively more relaxed. You can see it! From ‘Tiny Dancer’ at the (John’s) Oscars party, where I’m quivering and then the next time would have been at Cannes, where I’m a little more relaxed — probably with the help of a few French beers. And then I went out and sang ‘Your song’ with him at the start of the UK leg of his tour in Brighton. And then last week, ‘Don’t let the sun go down on me’ at the Greek (in Hollywood).”

