“Gully Boy” actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has dropped the first look of his song titled “Dhoop”.

Siddhant took to his social media and shared: “Nothing can block our sunshine… Here’s sharing the First Look of my music video #DHOOP @dawgeek @excelmovies.”

In the brief video, he is seen enjoying the sunlight.

Siddhant has written and sung the song on his own and shot the music video at home during lockdown with help from his family.

On the Bollywood front, he will next be seen in “Bunty Aur Babli 2” followed by Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, he is quite active on social media and keeps teasing his fans with cute pictures of himself every now and then. A shirtless Siddhant Chaturvedi “shyly” sips on hot chocolate in a new Instagram photo the actor has shared with fans. He captioned the image: “As I shyly sipped on my hot chocolate.”

