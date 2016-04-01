New Movie Releases
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nimrat Kaur, Prachi Desai, Gautam Gulati, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Lara Dutta Director: Tony D’souza Producer: Ekta Kapoor, Ashok Thakeria Writer: Rajat Aroraa Plot: The biopic of famous Indian cricketer, Mohammad Azharuddin. Azhar is an Indian sports-drama film directed by Tony DSouza. The film is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and is produced by […]
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Darshan Kumaar, Richa Chadda Director: Omung Kumar Producer/s: Vashu Bhagnani, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh Plot: A tale of an unforgettable Hero convicted and imprisoned across the border in Pakistan for 22 years and the heroic struggle of his sister Dalbir.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon Director: Sajid-Farhad Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala, Sunil A Lulla Plot: The story of “Housefull 3” is based in London, where Boman Irani’s character has three daughters – Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri – and doesn’t want to get them married. But they want to get […]
Cast: Hetal Gada, Krrish Chhabria, Rajiv Lakshman, Vipin Sharma, Flora Saini, Gulfam Khan Director: Nagesh Kukunoor Producer/s: Manish Mundra, Nagesh Kukunoor, Elahe Hiptoola Plot: Dhanak’s story revolves around the wonderful relationship between a 10-year old girl Pari and Chotu, her 8-year old brother who live in a picturesque village nestled among the sand dunes in the desert state of Rajasthan, […]
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal Director: Anurag Kashyap Producer/s: Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane Plot: Set in present day Mumbai the story follows the life of a serial killer Ramanna who is inspired by an infamous serial killer from the 1960’s Raman Raghav. His strange obsession with Raghavan, a young cop keeps growing as he closely follows him […]
Cast: Karan Hariharan, Pawan Malhotra, Dishank Arora, Jyoti Sethi, Shiva Dagar, Akash Bathija, Siddhant Mahajan, Khushboo Kamal, Mahsa Kooshesh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya Writer/Director: Abhishek Jawkar Producer/s: Rajesh Patange, Sebastian Joseph, Abhishek Jawkar Plot: A Weekend in Goa with your friends is a dream but what when someone dies and the others go missing? With a New undercover inspector in town […]
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Shergill Director: Nishikant Kamat Plot: Madaari is a story which could happen to anyone but the means may differ to meet the end. One fine day Nirmal loses everything he has in a man-made disaster, he starts the journey of seeking answers asking for accountability which leads him to a deadly path. The journey […]
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani Director: Neeraj Pandey Plot: The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput as M.S. Dhoni and John Abraham playing the role of Yuvraj Singh. This is definitely a must-watch for cricket fanatics!
Cast: Vir Das, Soha Ali Khan, Daya Shanker Pandey, Vineet Sharma, Deepraj Rana, Raj Saluja, Nagesh Bhonsle, Sezal Sharma Director: Shivaji Lotan Patil Writer/Producer: Harry Sachdeva Plot: 31st October, the first mainstream film ever based on the assassination of Indira Gandhi and what it led to. Set against the backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the film is a true-life […]
new update is good
i am a big fan of koi moi to
great movies
i am big fan koi moi
Superb info
I am wating for sultan & half girlfriend
only. for. rustom
I am wating sultan & half girfriend.
Just waiting for sultan….the mega blockbuster of 2016….In a epic thriller in As salman the Icon of Bollywood….
Comment:2016 will make a Blockbuster year in All time History n thats bcoz of The KING IS BACK with 2 movies n am sure it broke all movies records n make a mark on B-TOWN with the new rule..,n new collection…;-)
I LOVE U SHAHRUKH:-*:-*:-*
Looking to see Akshay and Sidharth Malhotra.
Big4u housefull 3 most watch 200 cr movi
I m.wait. for only fan. raees…….
big. blockbuster movie. for. raees
ka bhai dekh liya fab ban
I m. wait. for. fan. and. raees
I. love. raees. bhai
only. gfor. raees.
raees
raees. is. best
i am wait for faN AND RAEES I LOVE YOU SRK
Comment:I am watt… for fan,dangal
Akhay rocks this year
king back.will destroy records!!!
rocky handsame
I am waiting Raees. Fan only srk movie
Raees fan
I am waiting for AKSHAY KUMAR Movies
Ruston and Housfull
Hritik RosHan Movie Mohenjodero
I am wating shivay
box ofs 800cr
I am Waiting for Salman khan Sultan and Sher khan Dabang 3 Kick 2 Partner 2 All Movies Big Star Sallu All Time Blockbuster…………………….etc
Movie dekhne wali release karo kya faltu movie release date batate ho
I am waiting bahubali with #prabhas
only sultan
Comment:I’m just waiting for mohenjodaro..
after 2years the unstoppable hrithik roshan relese his movie.& directer asutosh sir is one of the most best directers in india. I hope that mohenjodaro is the biggest blockbuster of 2016. & this is an epic movie.
wher is sultan?
Comment: I have a lot of hindi film script. Like Action,Love, Friend, Family, all script i have, my n,+919011217637,
I am waiting for dangal sivay,ki and ka
muje sultanaur dangal dekh ni hai is ka sahi date chahiye
Commeint:i’,m wait ki g khan with fan and raees.
i m waiting for Dangal……
no salman khan in 2016?
Sabhi hindu se request hai Amir or shahrukh ka movies na dekhe.
aur salman ka bhi us ka naam kyun nahi liya ?
Sabhi hindu se request hai Amir or shahrukh ka movies na dekhe
Kyun bhai…. inhone ne tumhara kuch bigada hai kya
waiting fot fan
Comment:most a waited movie shivay
I m waiting for Azhar and dungle
Housefull 3 is best movie to watch,so i want for this movie
What about Sultan Movie, whether it is releasing in this year or next year
I am wait for fan & raees.
Raees n Mohenjodero
Good work from Koimoi
“SULTAN” is coming this EID……to broke all previous box office record….
i am wating rustom and housefull 3
waiting for Shivaay……….
waiting for Shivaay…..
Waiting for dangal I m great fan of mr. Perfect Amir Khan great hero
Comment:new updates achha hai par box office per hit or super hit ka collection tha o nhi hai.
I am waiting for Mohenjo Daro and all Akki and Sid’s movies
I love koimoi always the best…
i am waiting raaz reboot i am big fan of emran hashmi
Mee tooo
Im extremely waiting for housefull 3
Im extremely waiting housefull 3
just waiting for only akshay sir movie rustam and houseful 3
waiting for dangal
Im waiting for sultan,raees,bahubali,grand masti, herapheri3,gangs of wasepur 3
I waiting dangal
I m wait for dangal
I’m waiting fr fan raees and mohenjo daro
I am waiting for AZHAR, raees and RANGOON,Fan
Waiting for MOHENJODARO a lot
waiting for sultan and raees
Comment: sultan eid
I am waiting for Raees
fan is best movie ….
Comment:Looking for A FLYING JATT, , BAGHI. and SULTAN big fan of tiger, akhsay
also marshal king vidyut jambal.
I am big fan of akshay kumar & waitng for housefull3 n rustum
Waiting for shivay it will brokes all previous records
Waitng for shivay
Akshay will rule this year for sure ?
Akshay will rule this year for sure
Where is sultan?
Waiting for Housefull 3 and Rustom!!!! :)
Akki’s Hat-Rick this year !!!
aksay is not in houseful3….
I am eagerly waiting for mohenjodar its like bahubali for bollywood interms of popularity nd box office
I am waiting for dangal & mahenjodaro…..
Mere pas ek bohat hi hit storie hai jis me amir khan vilen hai lekin aage ki stores bohat acchi hai lekin ye movies ki stores kis ko batao aap log agar kisi ache movies mekar ko jante hoto meri id dena s.fayzan@yahoo.com
Comment:waiting for azhar#emraan is back í ½í¸
Bahubali 2 waiting
Bahubali 2. Mohanjodaro waiting for me
it’s a great yr fr us ….
bcz w see a lot of big budget movie with a class actor…..
so let’s rock !!!!
Waiting for housefull 3 and rustom
I m.wait. for only fan. raees…….
big. blockbuster movie. for. raees love u srk
Only waiting BAHUBALI-2
MOST MOST MOST MOST MOST MEGAA BLOCKBLASTER Moovieeeee… Up to 600cr……….
tera suroor aaaaahahahahahahahhaahahhahaahahahahahaha
Only Akki Movies Rushtom & Housefull 3 Beat Fan & Rahess
on which date dangal release?
I am Waiting For Fun Raeas and sultan the must wanted moves…. fan movie 295 credit win… Raeas movie 310 cr ….and sultan 300 cr …..
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Full Video Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik like
sultan is a bakwas movie as salman khan i love to hrithik & akhsay movie this 2 guys real hero of bolywood ab budha double murd. ko bhagao is indutry se, if u real indian read r patil story then u hate the buddha, plz guys boycott his flim
Comment:iam waiting for sultan
waiting for shivaay and baadshaaho and srk and ranbeer’s movie
waiting for ajay , srk and ranbeer’s movie
Hera pheri 3 and house full 3 will be the most comediast film.bahubali will be blockbuster hit.
Hera pheri 3 and house full 3 I will watch in mall first day first show
Comment: I m wait for Rocky handsome, shivaay, mohenjdaro…
MOHENJODAARO, KAABIL….
Waiting for #MAHENJODARO
I think Akshay is back……
Waiting for Akki blockbuster…….
wait fan and reass big blockblauster
Its a too bad to see that there is only one movie of #VARUN Dhawan to be released in 2016 bcoz Shudhi has been cancelled…..so this may be disapointed for all fans of Varun me also
Sallu Sultan i wanna the ralease date plz koi moi
Sultan kaha he bhai salman bhai ki
Awaiting film bahubali the conclusion. ……besabri se intajar hai film ka kya hone wola hai part 2 me thanksss to koimoi
l am just wait for one and only Bollywood badsha’s or Bollywood’s icon srk sir movies like FAN and Raees.
waiting for Fan
Waiting for RUSTOM, JAGGA JASOOS, AE DIL HAIN MUSHKIL.
Waiting for RUSTOM JAGGA JASOOS and AE DIL HAIN MUSHKIL
Comment:sultan is gret movie … i’m waiting 4 sultan bhai….
yaar jo movies ka pata hi nahi unka add de rakha ha
sultan ki dates nahi de rakhi hai
Waiting for mohenjodaro…. ATBB
bahubali will release on 2017
Waiting ae ❤ hain mushkil because of one and only fawad luv u fawad!!!?????
I’m waiting for sultan
Comment:
Comment:waiting for sultan
A am waiting shivaay
Srk is great actor…. Who is know what is acting… And salman khan is only just kiding in industry…. He is ñot an actor he is shugal drama and a pathetic person
Sultan is big movie Salman is great
great movies
i am big fan koi moi
I m. wait. for Danghal
i love amir
This year will be a rocking year……
Comment:i’m biggest fan of srk
Housefull 3 would be superrrrrr hithit
Singh is king
house full 3 would be super hit
Singh is king ,bling
Comment:I m waiting 4 hp3
I am Waiting for Jagga Jasoos !
Love U Ranbir…i am Your Big Fan…
i am waiting For Jagga Jasoos !
love u Ranbir…Future Baap h Bollywood ka..And Respect Akki Sir..
Waiting for must delayed movie ‘jagga jasoos’..Rustom,Dishoom,baar baar dekho,ae dil hai muskil…many must watch movies.
Akshay kumar all movie
Specially rustom,namestey England and roobot 2
rustam only
i am big fan of akshay kumar
I AM BIG FAN OF AKSHAY AND HRUTIK ROSHAN AND I AM WAITING FOR RUSTOM AND MOHENJODARO
I’m big fan….amir k….srk…..Salman Khan………
I’m big fan srk nd Salman Khan
Comment: sultaaaan,,,,, sabka sultan’ sirf salman khan… The great sultan
2016 will make a blockbuster year for ajay devgn bcoz he’s coming with he’s directorial venture shivaay. The movie make him no 1 actor in bollywood and the movie will break all the records and it will 2nd spot at the highest grossing film of 2016 .athink all of you thinking which is the first one and it is none other than the sallu Bhai’s sultan.
I am waiting eagerly waiting for Rustom, Mohenjodaro , 2.0 , Baby reborn.
Eagerly waiting for Rustom , Mohenjodaro ,2.0,
Baby reborn.
BOLLYWOOD Known as SHAH RUKH World…So there is no any King accept SRK…The whole UNIVERSE are FAN of SHAH RUKH…He’s always our KING…WE ❤ YOU SHAHRUKH…..Ummmmm?
The biggest release in this year.. only MOHENJO DARO & SHIVAY…
I m big fan srk I except srk is better than all Bollywood hero. And he will prove on2017 his biggest ever release 3 movies those break all Bollywood highest grossing g record also.may God bless him and he might be prove again his magical acting.
Srk is better than all khan.srk might Be prove his magical acting in 2017.Best of luck srk
only Shivay
Comment: .waiting for Rustom, kahaani 2 & force 2.!!!!!!! …… :-D :-D :-D :3 :3
Waiting for dhishoom … a flying jatt..force 2..mohenjodaro
I love akshay kumar and his movies
Akshay
Waitint for Hritik Roshan Mohanjo Daro
Waitin for Movies
Hritik Roshan 12 August, Mohanjo Daro
Im Just Want To See My God,SHAHRUKH KHAN…..So waiting for DEAR ZINDAGI(1 & Only)…..I LOVE YOU SHAHRUKH…..
Iam big fan of Shahrukh Sir…..
I am for dangal
I am waiting for movie dhoom4 golmaal4 mr.india2 kick2 ram lakhan2
Comment: only wAiting for shivay…
i am waiting for only akshays next film ,akshay is the box office king at all
Well according to me, all the actors work very hard and perform well just for us. So it’s our duty to appreciate the work which we do and want to tell that this is very awesome article.
I am wating for hrithik roshan movie kaabil only..
This is very Amazing Blog and Good Entertainment Portal and we really appreciate your team work keep it up and keep Providing such entertainment Posts