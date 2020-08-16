Position: Social Media Executive
Based in: Mumbai/Remote
Reporting to: Business Head
About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for a Social Media Manager who prioritizes innovation over mediocrity. Should be well versed with major social media platforms, have good writing skills, communication skills, and a keen interest in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and Fashion.
Job Description:
- Help planning and execute social media strategy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to get maximum reach, traffic, and interactions for our page.
- Post links, videos, and photos on the said platform on a daily basis.
- Observe trendlines on social media and inform the editorial team on the content that we should produce.
- Understand social media analytics and optimize posting (links, videos, and photos) to find the right balance and get the maximum reach.
- Adhere to the planning/content calendar for social media.
- Help in executing Video strategies for Facebook and Youtube, in terms of content generation and posting.
- Keep our social media pages up-to-date.
- Work with the team to generate visually appealing content, and post them on our social handles.
- Create original ideas to engage more users on social media.
Experience & Skills:
- 0.6 to 1+ years experience with a known publisher, preferably from the entertainment industry.
- Understanding of social media analysis and various tools like FB analytics, Creator Studio, CrowdTangle, etc.
- An understanding of FB Instant Articles is a must.
- Basic knowledge of photoshop and other image editing tools.
- Ability to work in shifts.
- An understanding of copyright requirements and issues is a must.
- Ability to work on Google Sheets, Slides, and Docs
- Ability to honor work requirements outside office hours, in case of a breaking story.
- Team player.
Assignments:
- Pick any 3 latest articles on our website koimoi.com and mention how will you post them on our social media channels.
- Suggest a story idea as per the social media trend on the day you are doing the assignment. Also, mention how will you post the story on social media.
- Suggest a creative property for FB, IG and Twitter for Koimoi, after checking what our competitors are doing.
Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!