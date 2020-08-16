Position: Social Media Executive

Based in: Mumbai/Remote

Reporting to: Business Head

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for a Social Media Manager who prioritizes innovation over mediocrity. Should be well versed with major social media platforms, have good writing skills, communication skills, and a keen interest in Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and Fashion.

Job Description:

Help planning and execute social media strategy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to get maximum reach, traffic, and interactions for our page.

Post links, videos, and photos on the said platform on a daily basis.

Observe trendlines on social media and inform the editorial team on the content that we should produce.

Understand social media analytics and optimize posting (links, videos, and photos) to find the right balance and get the maximum reach.

Adhere to the planning/content calendar for social media.

Help in executing Video strategies for Facebook and Youtube, in terms of content generation and posting.

Keep our social media pages up-to-date.

Work with the team to generate visually appealing content, and post them on our social handles.