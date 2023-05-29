Full Stack Developer – Job Opening

Role : Full-Stack Developer

Based in : Mumbai

Reporting to : Business Head of Koimoi.com

About Koimoi

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal, with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com), a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India. The Koimoi brand has grown phenomenally in the past few years, and it is now one of the most popular digital destinations for consumers & the trade fraternity who are interested in entertainment!

What are we looking for?

A full-stack developer with mandatory experience in WordPress development

Should we be well versed with best tech practices to work to optimize SEO and the Google Search algorithm

Should understand core-web vitals for a WordPress website

Should understand CDN functionalities and run it with WordPress

A good understanding of UI/UX is preferred (for optimisation of SEO and Vitals)

Job Description:

Understand the nuances of WordPress and how themes, databases and plugins work. Take ownership of the existing WordPress set-up and suggest optimisations where necessary.

Work with Product owners to architect solutions for new requirements and features. This will result in building custom solutions to help Koimoi achieve its product goals, either on WordPress or through APIs & interfaces with WordPress. Your proficiency in JS, HTML, SQL, PHP / Node.js / python, and AWS will be called upon.

Customize our WordPress deployment. Comfort writing scripts, parsing and assembling data feeds, debugging or even creating plugins for WordPress

Identify and address page-rendering issues, whether with responsiveness, Google Core Web Vitals or SEO.

Understanding hosting, server performance, CDNs, load balancing, and web server troubleshooting. (We have a separate team to assist with infrastructure).

Identify or recruit developers we may need to work with occasionally—an ability to screen candidates and induct them to the team.

Understand optimisation for websites (mobile and desktop) and Google AMP.

Background and Experience:

6-8 years of experience building complex, high-traffic websites with WordPress and custom PHP.

Proven track record of improving core-web vitals for a WordPress website

Koimoi’s major business is on mobile. We get over 90% of our traffic via mobile web and AMP

Experience in working with websites that get over 300k users/per day (koimoi gets 1 million visitors per day).

Experience in working in sync with multiple teams with different requirements

Experience in working with CDN and other optimisation partners

Good understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery

Experience building user interfaces for websites and/or web applications

Experience designing and developing responsive design websites

Comfortable working with debugging tools like Firebug, Chrome Inspector, etc.

Ability to understand CSS changes and their ramifications to ensure consistent style across platforms and browsers

Ability to convert comprehensive layouts and wireframes into working HTML pages

Knowledge of how to interact with RESTful APIs and formats (JSON, XML)

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {{such as Git, SVN, and Mercurial}}

Strong understanding of core WordPress functions and hooks

Strong understanding of WordPress Database Tables

Strong command in building own or customizing existing WordPress Plugins and Themes.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate or Postgraduate in Engineering or Computer Science with excellent knowledge of building websites that scale.

Growth and prospects:

This is a dream job for anyone who loves online content, consumers, traffic, and the excitement of publishing and managing massive digital properties!

In terms of growth, you could rise to the top to become the CTO of the Company and lead the Company’s technology function ultimately.

Next Steps:



If this role interests you, then send us your CV at hr@koimoi.com.

This is the assignment for you.

Assignment Link

– Check Google Pagespeed Insights and list the following

1) Easiest fixes

2) Most important fixes

– Check the code of our site and suggest immediate fixes and how will you approach them

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!

All the best!