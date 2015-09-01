Position Of Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users per month. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

* Position:  Editor

* Based in: Mumbai

* Reporting to: Business Head of Koimoi.com

What are we looking for?

• We are looking for an Editor from the Entertainment Industry, with a good sense of content and engagement, who understands trend-lines that work well with entertainment audiences in India and overseas.

• The Editor should also be adept at managing the content team and giving a direction to text and video content verticals. A thorough understanding of SEO and social platforms is a must

Job Description:

• Create, produce and manage high-quality content on the Entertainment industry. Manage all content to be posted on the website, which includes: textual stories, visuals, videos, polls, etc. Oversee layout (artwork, design, photography) and check content for accuracy and errors Proofread, edit and improve stories or pieces.
Supervise layout of images, graphics, and videos.
Coordinate online or print publishing cycle and manage content areas
Create new properties and formats to be added to the website. Suggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with targeted audiences.
Prepare promotions, mailers, newsletters, and other entertainment products.

• Draw the editorial strategy for Koimoi.com in consultation with the CEO and oversee the implementation of the same daily.
Lead and manage teams/reporters and ensure editorial quality and adherence to style-sheets and guidelines.
Ensure timely delivery of output by team members.

• Connect and engage with celebrities, executives and leaders of the Bollywood industry.
Build relationships with PR agencies and collaborate with other team members.
Liaise with designers, photographers, advertising reps, writers, artists, etc.

• Monitor Entertainment Content Consumption Trends:
Adhere to SEO strategy and execution in an online entertainment space.
Monitor conversations on social media to understand and assess content trends and requirements. Regularly check and track content.
Monitor trends and track industry developments; report and edit copies.
Track user consumption and behavior using Google Analytics and design plans to increase our audience across all touch-points.

Background and Experience:

• Proven working experience as an editor strong writing/editing/proofreading skills and an excellent portfolio

• Expertise in Content writing as well as handling other online desk jobs related to the Industry.

• Very good team player with a can-do attitude.

• Should have good command over English

• Should have excellent communication skills.

• Basic knowledge in social network/promotions.

• Excellent proofreading, editing, and copywriting skills

• In-depth knowledge of best SEO practices

• Knowledge of Marketing and SEO tools

Educational Qualification:
• Graduate in any field, with expert-level written and spoken English and impeccable grammar and sentence–construction review skills.

•Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication or related field

Assignments:

Assignment 1: Check our website and social presence and state 5 points that need immediate attention. Also mention what will you do, if you are hired.

Assignment 2: Mention 3 strategies that we can use for the video vertical and how will you drive it?

Assignment 3: What should we do to widen our content base from only entertainment to fashion & lifestyle within entertainment?

Next Steps:

If this opportunity excites you, please send your assignment and updated resume to hr@koimoi.com