Position Of Editor

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users per month. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

* Position: Editor

* Based in: Mumbai

* Reporting to: Business Head of Koimoi.com

What are we looking for?

• We are looking for an Editor from the Entertainment Industry, with a good sense of content and engagement, who understands trend-lines that work well with entertainment audiences in India and overseas.

• The Editor should also be adept at managing the content team and giving a direction to text and video content verticals. A thorough understanding of SEO and social platforms is a must

Job Description:

• Create, produce and manage high-quality content on the Entertainment industry.– Manage all content to be posted on the website, which includes: textual stories, visuals, videos, polls, etc. Oversee layout (artwork, design, photography) and check content for accuracy and errors Proofread, edit and improve stories or pieces.

– Supervise layout of images, graphics, and videos.

– Coordinate online or print publishing cycle and manage content areas

– Create new properties and formats to be added to the website. Suggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with targeted audiences.

– Prepare promotions, mailers, newsletters, and other entertainment products.

• Draw the editorial strategy for Koimoi.com in consultation with the CEO and oversee the implementation of the same daily.

– Lead and manage teams/reporters and ensure editorial quality and adherence to style-sheets and guidelines.

– Ensure timely delivery of output by team members.

• Connect and engage with celebrities, executives and leaders of the Bollywood industry.

– Build relationships with PR agencies and collaborate with other team members.

– Liaise with designers, photographers, advertising reps, writers, artists, etc.

• Monitor Entertainment Content Consumption Trends:

– Adhere to SEO strategy and execution in an online entertainment space.

– Monitor conversations on social media to understand and assess content trends and requirements. Regularly check and track content.

– Monitor trends and track industry developments; report and edit copies.

– Track user consumption and behavior using Google Analytics and design plans to increase our audience across all touch-points.

Background and Experience:

• Proven working experience as an editor strong writing/editing/proofreading skills and an excellent portfolio

• Expertise in Content writing as well as handling other online desk jobs related to the Industry.

• Very good team player with a can-do attitude.

• Should have good command over English

• Should have excellent communication skills.

• Basic knowledge in social network/promotions.

• Excellent proofreading, editing, and copywriting skills

• In-depth knowledge of best SEO practices

• Knowledge of Marketing and SEO tools

Educational Qualification:

• Graduate in any field, with expert-level written and spoken English and impeccable grammar and sentence–construction review skills.

•Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication or related field

Assignments:

Assignment 1: Check our website and social presence and state 5 points that need immediate attention. Also mention what will you do, if you are hired.

Assignment 2: Mention 3 strategies that we can use for the video vertical and how will you drive it?

Assignment 3: What should we do to widen our content base from only entertainment to fashion & lifestyle within entertainment?

Next Steps:

If this opportunity excites you, please send your assignment and updated resume to hr@koimoi.com