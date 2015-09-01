Position Of Editor

About Koimoi:
Koimoi.com is India’s #2 Digital Bollywood Portal with over 5 million users per month. Koimoi is part of the 2win Group (contests2win.com; mobile2win; games2win.com) which is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.
* Position: Editor
* Based in: Mumbai
* Reporting to: Business Head of Koimoi.com
What are we looking for?
• We are looking for an Editor from the Entertainment Industry, with a good sense of content and engagement, who understands trend-lines that work well with entertainment audiences in India and overseas.
• The Editor should also be adept at managing the content team and giving a direction to text and video content verticals. A thorough understanding of SEO and social platforms is a must
Job Description:
• Create, produce and manage high-quality content on the Entertainment industry.– Manage all content to be posted on the website, which includes: textual stories, visuals, videos, polls, etc. Oversee layout (artwork, design, photography) and check content for accuracy and errors Proofread, edit and improve stories or pieces.
– Supervise layout of images, graphics, and videos.
– Coordinate online or print publishing cycle and manage content areas
– Create new properties and formats to be added to the website. Suggest stories and generate headline ideas in alignment with targeted audiences.
– Prepare promotions, mailers, newsletters, and other entertainment products.
• Draw the editorial strategy for Koimoi.com in consultation with the CEO and oversee the implementation of the same daily.
– Lead and manage teams/reporters and ensure editorial quality and adherence to style-sheets and guidelines.
– Ensure timely delivery of output by team members.
• Connect and engage with celebrities, executives and leaders of the Bollywood industry.
– Build relationships with PR agencies and collaborate with other team members.
– Liaise with designers, photographers, advertising reps, writers, artists, etc.
• Monitor Entertainment Content Consumption Trends:
– Adhere to SEO strategy and execution in an online entertainment space.
– Monitor conversations on social media to understand and assess content trends and requirements. Regularly check and track content.
– Monitor trends and track industry developments; report and edit copies.
– Track user consumption and behavior using Google Analytics and design plans to increase our audience across all touch-points.
Background and Experience:
• Proven working experience as an editor strong writing/editing/proofreading skills and an excellent portfolio
• Expertise in Content writing as well as handling other online desk jobs related to the Industry.
• Very good team player with a can-do attitude.
• Should have good command over English
• Should have excellent communication skills.
• Basic knowledge in social network/promotions.
• Excellent proofreading, editing, and copywriting skills
• In-depth knowledge of best SEO practices
• Knowledge of Marketing and SEO tools
Educational Qualification:
• Graduate in any field, with expert-level written and spoken English and impeccable grammar and sentence–construction review skills.
•Degree in Journalism / Mass Communication or related field
Assignments:
Assignment 1: Check our website and social presence and state 5 points that need immediate attention. Also mention what will you do, if you are hired.
Assignment 2: Mention 3 strategies that we can use for the video vertical and how will you drive it?
Assignment 3: What should we do to widen our content base from only entertainment to fashion & lifestyle within entertainment?
Next Steps:
If this opportunity excites you, please send your assignment and updated resume to hr@koimoi.com