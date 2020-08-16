Position Of Content Writer – Fashion

Role: Content Writer – Fashion

Based in: Remote Job

Reporting to: Business Head

About Koimoi:

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal with over 15+ million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com) that is a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for a Fashion & Lifestyle writer who knows the trends in the entertainment industry in and out. From who’s wearing who, when and where to how to involve brand integrations and tap what competitors are doing, we need it all! It’s growing, expanding and conquering each day.

Job Description:

• Achieve targets in terms of traffic. This would be including writing articles and managing all other content for the brand, related to the fashion and lifestyle category.

• Be aware of all information in the fashion/entertainment fashion category and use skills to create content around it.

• Be well versed with all social platforms and use it to our advantage.

• Use contacts with PRs and be able to connect us with them for interviews with designers, etc.

• Flexibility to work at any time of the day, as the news-flow never stops in Entertainment.

• Come up with creative suggestions to expand the reach of website as well as on the various social media platforms.

Experience & Skills:

• Minimum 2 years of experience in the fashion/lifestyle writer role.

• Should have a solid command over the language, vocabulary & grammar.

• Should understand how to use WordPress and its plugins. Awareness of SEO and SMM is an additional benefit.

• Should be quick in understanding and prioritizing content that matters.

• For being a great writer, you need to be an amazing editor first. Should be able to proof-read grammar & language before passing the articles to publish.

• You should know your readers! You should know who you’re serving in order to cook a delicious meal.

• Cut, copy & paste only look good on a keyboard. You should be able to create content that works.

• Experience with video content will be an added advantage.

Next Steps:

If this job interests you, then please complete the following assignment.

Assignment

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!

All the best!