Hollywood Content Research and Strategy Manager – Job Opening

About Koimoi.com

Koimoi.com is India’s top digital entertainment portal, with over 15 million monthly visitors. It is part of the 2win Group (games2win.com), a pioneer of Interactive Entertainment & Engagement in India. The Koimoi brand has grown phenomenally in the past few years, and it is now one of the most popular digital destinations for consumers & the trade fraternity who are interested in entertainment!

Position: Hollywood Content Research and Strategy Manager

Based in: Mumbai

Reporting to: The Founder – Alok Kejriwal

Job Description, Role, Responsibilities

Headline:

Koimoi covers Hollywood news and events and wants to increase its coverage of Top Global Entertainment markets by 10X the volume of its current reporting. (We write approx 60 articles a day which we need to ramp up from 300 to 600 per day).

The job, therefore, is to constantly research, identify, and detail content trends, articles, themes, news, gossip, pictures, videos and all other entertainment content and material that is relevant to audiences in

USA Canada UK

Using all channels of information, including websites, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, News feeds, blogs, and magazines

This daily recommendation will be continuously provided to the the koimoi.com writers’ team, who can use the information to write diverse and engaging content across the broad spectrum of Hollywood. The Content Research and Strategy Manager will be responsible for 5 Objectives & Key responsibilities (OKRs)

Providing diverse, exciting and constant news and story ideas (as seen on competition sites) as information to our writers for their writings. Identify sources of information and news providers we can license/partner. Strategies on ideas and themes that we can start pioneering in terms of content reporting Analyse what worked (Which articles, where, why, when, what) and what didn’t work using Google Analytics and SEO reports (we have an SEO team to help) Understand amplification channels, how our competitors are reaching their audiences and what we can learn from them

He/She will collaborate closely with the management and the editors who manage the writers and write themselves.

Be strong in communications and be able to reach out to media suppliers, content licensors etc, when identified.

Be completely involved in the Editors daily.

You must have a strong understanding of numbers (data of the site) and analytics. We will provide you with all the data, but you must constantly watch it and draw conclusions from what you observe.

Who could you be? Background and Experience:

Know the digital entertainment industry, preferably Global. (You will not be creating content, but you must have a passion for the business that you will manage. Therefore you MUST LOVE all things entertainment!)

Someone who understands the science and methodology of research. How to find, what, where, how, and have terrific abilities to use Google search

Have lots of drive and enthusiasm and drive insights, trends, and themes that can be actioned into tangible results

Someone who has lots of grit and the ability to grind. You will be managing a young team that is prone to making mistakes

Highly motivated and driven to improve and innovate.

Benefits

Be a team member of Koimoi – a leading entertainment publisher backed by the 2win group of successful companies, such as Games2win, etc., that have been thriving for the past 20 years.

Join a team of passionate young professionals in a profitable established business providing exponential career growth and learning capabilities.

Deliver prestigious global experiences that delight users.

Next Steps :

If the role of Business Operations Manager at Koimoi interests you, then we have a set of 3 assignments for you. Please study each of them carefully and complete them, giving it your best effort.

Assignment link

Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!