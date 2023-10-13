Advertising Sales Manager – Koimoi – Job Opening

Position: Advertising Sales Manager – Koimoi (Digital Entertainment Portal)
Based in: Mumbai
Reporting to: Co-Founder
About Koimoi:
koimoi.com is amongst the top Bollywood entertainment portals in India and a leading voice of Bollywood & Hollywood. The property is known for its in-depth, unbiased, and intense coverage of the Entertainment industry. We attract over 15 million visitors each month to the website, organically.
For more details, please refer to the Company profile available here.
Job Description
If you love Digital Media Sales, you will love this job!
The role of Koimoi’s Sales Manager is to make it Rain! Revenue of course!
The daily job will be
- Identify direct advertisers
- Meet clients and agencies, present koimoi, pitch them a media plan proposal, get their ROs, execute the deal, collect payments, repeat, repeat, repeat!
- Constantly monitor top portals that attract direct deals and use the intelligence to create go-to market plans.
- Our Ad Sales Manager needs to work with the ad operations and the content teams, to create a plan that meets the client’s requirements and execute the plan.
What do you need to do? (Role and Responsibilities)
- Create, update and manage a convincing sales pitch for brands, suggesting the reach they will get via our media verticals.
- Engage with brands to retain promotional campaigns on an ongoing basis.
- Make case studies backed by strong data points, to highlight the returns a brand would get when they advertise with us.
- Work with ad and content teams, to create custom plans for brands that cater to their requirements.
- Check competitors and do thorough market research to understand the kind of promotional activities other media houses are doing for brands. And work with internal teams to replicate the same.
- Suggest content verticals/categories that would help us get new clients and retain existing ones.
Who could you be? Background and Experience:
- Have deep knowledge of AD SALES in India’s booming digital entertainment industry, and the advertising opportunities that come with it.
- Be very very very detailed. Koimoi is a very detailed business. You need to enjoy diving into details and working on multiple google sheets continuously.
- You must be from the Industry and have strong ties with brands/production houses and ad agencies that can be explored to get ongoing business.
- A proven track record in achieving sales targets on a regular basis.
Benefits
- Be a team member of Koimoi – a leading entertainment publisher backed by the 2win group of successful companies, such as Games2win, etc, that have been thriving for the past 20 years.
- Join a team of passionate young professionals in a profitable established business providing exponential career growth and learning capabilities.
- Deliver prestigious global experiences that delight users.
- Earn fixed and variable compensation
Next Steps:
- If the role of Ad Sales Manager at Koimoi interests you, then we have a set of assignments for you. Please study them carefully and complete them, giving your best effort.
Please use this Form to start the application process and we will be in touch!