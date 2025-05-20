In a shocking development, Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape Of Good Films has sent a legal notice to actor Paresh Rawal seeking damages worth 25 crores. This comes after the veteran actor’s abrupt exit from Hera Pheri 3, which came as a rude shock to all the fans. A few days back, Rawal took to his X handle to announce the same and stated, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

While this left fans heartbroken who wished to relive the iconic trio of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam in Hera Pheri 3, the producers of the film have sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal seeking damages of 25 crores which was the amount lost due to the actor’s decision to exit the movie. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source from Akshay Kumar’s production house was quoted as saying, “Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders, and even repaid all the debts existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years to the audience. Paresh’s unprofessional behaviour has cost a bomb to the film. Hindi Film Industry has gone the Hollywood way, as the producers are no longer kowtowing to the demands of actors. In the modern world, contracts are in place to avoid situations like this, and actors backing out at the last minute spells danger.”

The source was further quoted to reveal, “All the amounts invested by Cape of Good Films, to make a debt-free product, was done only after the OG trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty had agreed to be a part of the third Hera Pheri film. In-fact, Hera Pheri 3 also went on floors as the team reunited to shoot for an extremely funny announcement video. The one-day shoot also resulted in an investment of money and all of that stands still at the moment, as Paresh Rawal has decided to take a backseat, all of a sudden. The act is unprofessional, and uncalled for. Paresh has given no logical reason for his exit to the team, leaving everyone furious and disappointed. Why should a producer suffer due to an unprofessional exit of another actor? He has to pay for the losses caused by sudden exit.”

The source furthermore hinted that the decision behind sending the legal notice to Paresh Rawal primarily came because the actor had signed a contract and also took home, the signing amount. The actor was also reportedly paid more than his market value. However, he then went on to back out from the project after committing to it and even shooting for it. Well, now dejected fans are waiting for more developments, now that an integral cast member has chosen to walk away from the franchise. It will also be interesting to see whether Rawal will consider budging from his decision and be back onboard for the film.

