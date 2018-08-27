Satyameva Jayate Box Office: Enters The List Of Highest Grossing Movies Of 2018!

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate, an action masala entertainer was released on 15th August. Being a national holiday, the film received a fabulous response from the audience. Even though being an A rated film, Satyameva Jayate has become the highest opener for not just the actors John Abraham but also is the highest for Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani’s joint association.

The film has currently stands at the total of 83.99 crores at the box office. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate has been doing tremendously well at the box office.

After breaking several records, the film has also entered the list of most profitable films of 2018 and already it has surpassed Dhadak in the list. Now, it has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s PadMan (78.95 crores) and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding (80.23 crores) in the list of highest grossing movies of 2018. It now is positioned at the 10th place eliminating both the films from the list. The film is now on its way to cross the 90 crore mark and the next target to surpass is Gold (98.60 crores) and Raid (101.54 crores).

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Earlier expressing his happiness, Bhushan Kumar had said, “It is a big day for the team of Satyameva Jayate. The film has opened to an extraordinaire number. Emmay and our association after Airlift gave us the confidence to make many more films with Nikkhil & team, SMJ has created history for our association. Milap has made a blockbuster and that’s visible with the love and applause from the masses. These figures are the biggest of our joint association with Emmay and also a biggie for John and Manoj. We are extremely happy and thankful to the audiences, the actors and the entire SMJ team.”

Nikkhil Advani said,” It’s been a highly emotional day for the entire team of SMJ watching the film with the audiences that it was made to reach out to. Milap’s conviction and outright confidence has paid huge dividends and as producers we are extremely gratified by the record breaking numbers that have appreciated the film as well as the reviews that understood the intention with which the story had been narrated.”