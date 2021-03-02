Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master did wonders no one would have ever imagined. It released when there was a scare of stepping into theatres, and the results were just fantastic. Not just the film but even the music is making everyone go crazy. A similar instance was seen during a special screening for less privileged children.

A special screening of Master was held at Rohini Silver Screens of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Its executive director, Rhevanth Charan, took to Twitter and shared a video in which children are dancing on Vaathi Coming in theatres like there’s no tomorrow. The video of the same is going viral on Twitter.

After watching the video, we’re sure that Thalapathy Vijay would be the happiest person as his Master is making people smile.

Take a look:

Had a special show for less privileged children at our very own main screen at @RohiniSilverScr today !!! #Master

Lovely to see them enjoy!!! Blissful ! pic.twitter.com/h3tPTtvDn4 — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) March 1, 2021

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master released on 13th January 2021.

Meanwhile, reports had it that Thalapathy Vijay had been paid a hefty sum for the film and none other than its producer, Xavier Britto, confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Master producer Xavier Britto said, “Mr Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds.”

