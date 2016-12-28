SHARE

Here’s a compilation of Bollywood films that have made a business of over 200 crores worldwide. So far, 23 films have managed to make a global business of over 200 crores gross since 2012.


Latest entrant, Dangal has just achieved this feat at the global box office.

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

RankOverseas
(Gross)		India
(Nett)		India
(Gross)		Global
1. PK (2014)303.00339.50489.00792.00
2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)193.39320.34432.46626.00
3. Sultan (2016)168.00300.45420.65589.00
4. Dhoom3 (2013)170.00280.25372.00542.00
5. Chennai Express (2013)121.00226.70301.00422.00
6. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)93.70207.40305.00399.00
7. 3 Idiots (2009)126.00202.00269.00395.00
8. Dilwale (2015)180.09148.72214.15394.00
9. Happy New Year (2014)90.00205.00295.00385.00
10. Kick (2014)67.58233.00309.89377.00
11. Krrish 3 (2013)54.00240.50320.00374.00
12. Bajirao Mastani (2015)101.83184.00265.00367.00
13. Bang Bang (2014)79.00181.03261.00340.00
14. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)57.00198.00263.00320.00
15. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)58.00190.03259.00318.00
16. Dangal (2016)75.00155.53217.74 292.74
17. Dabangg 2 (2012)54.00159.00211.00265.00
18. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)45.80152.00213.00258.00
19. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)84.82112.14156.99 241.81
20. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)80.00121.00161.00241.00
21. Airlift (2016)47.60129.00184.00231.60
22. Rustom (2016)40.54127.42178.26218.80
23. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)30.00133.04187.00 217.00
