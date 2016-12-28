Here’s a compilation of Bollywood films that have made a business of over 200 crores worldwide. So far, 23 films have managed to make a global business of over 200 crores gross since 2012.
Latest entrant, Dangal has just achieved this feat at the global box office.
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. PK (2014)
|303.00
|339.50
|489.00
|792.00
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|193.39
|320.34
|432.46
|626.00
|3. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|4. Dhoom3 (2013)
|170.00
|280.25
|372.00
|542.00
|5. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|6. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|7. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|8. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|9. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|10. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|11. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|12. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|13. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|14. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|15. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|16. Dangal (2016)
|75.00
|155.53
|217.74
|292.74
|17. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|18. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|19. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|84.82
|112.14
|156.99
|241.81
|20. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|21. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|22. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|23. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
