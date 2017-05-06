Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Grosses 925 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is enjoying a phenomenal run and breaking every possible record at the worldwide box office.

So far, Baahubali 2 has grossed 745 crores (nett. 587 crores) in India (All Versions) and 180 crores in the international markets. It now stands with a grand total of whopping 925 crores (approximately) at the global box office.

The magnum opus is on its way to add one more feather to its hat by achieving the 1000 crore mark in the global market. It has already broken countless records set by many Bollywood biggies like Dangal, PK, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dhoom 3.

Baahubali 2 has also become the highest Indian grossing film in the US by shattering the record of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The film is on its way to gross the 100 crore mark in America

The film has become the Biggest Indian Blockbuster of all time.

With such a thunderous response, director Rajamouli expressed his happiness and thanked everyone by saying, “It’s only natural that a big project like Baahubali faces hurdles during release. I must say that the enormous love and support that was given by ‘Baahubali’ fans made us cruise through the obstacles.”

“Thank you, everyone, who have been with us for the past five years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives,” he added further.

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost given 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes.

Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his full focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar in key roles. The film is produced under the company of Arka Media Works.