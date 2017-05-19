S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi) continues its successful theatrical run at the domestic market. As per the early estimates, the film collected 6.50 crores* on its third Thursday and now stands with the grand total of 460.75 crores.

Since Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium have released today, it’ll be interesting to see how Baahubali 2 will perform now.

Baahubali 2’s worldwide collections till now stand at 1500 crores. Here’s the bifurcation:

India (Nett) All Versions: 955 crores

India (Gross) All Versions: 1230 crores

Overseas (Gross) All Versions: 275 crores

Worldwide (Gross) All Versions : 1505 crores

Talking about the golden run of “Baahubali 2” at the ticket window, Rajamouli said he is still “in a state of daze”.

“I’m going to be honest and tell you that we wanted this kind of success. We strove hard and longed for it. When we achieved it, it’s so hard to believe that I still cannot come to terms with this overwhelming feeling. It’s tough to believe if this success is even real,” he said.

“We created the world of ‘Baahubali’ for our actors to understand their character better. When we look at Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, the warring brothers, what we see in the film is just a minor part of their lives. In the ‘Baahubali’ universe, there is so much more worth knowing about them. The same applies to other characters too,” says Rajamouli.

With child-like enthusiasm, he added: “The world of ‘Baahubali’ is so fascinating. I wish it doesn’t end. It shouldn’t end and I will pray for it.”

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.