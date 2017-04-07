Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Akshara Haasan, Vivaan Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary, Darshan Jariwala, Saurabh Shukla, Suhasini Mulay, Kishori Shahane, Navni Parihar, Sanjay Mishra, Kavitta Verma, Ravi Kishan, Jyoti Kalash, Ehsaan Khan

Director: Manish Harishankar

What’s Good: As an audience you have the right to choose, to not watch this film and that’s the best part.

What’s Bad: In the film – everything. In my life – the fact that I had to watch this film.

Loo Break: Either don’t go for the film or prepare for every five minutes of loo breaks.

Watch or Not?: If you want to know ‘How not to make a film’, watch this. For others have a happy weekend sleeping at home rather than the theaters.

Laddu (Vivaan Shah) is the son of a cycle repair shop owner, who aspires to be big in life. On his insistence to make a big fortune, he travels to work in Vadodra at his father’s friends cafe. While working as a waiter there, Laddu meets Laali (Akshara Haasan) who is a regular customer. The two soon hit it off but Laddu starts off on the wrong foot as he lies about coming from a rich background. The truth is soon discovered by Laali and she even forgives him. The two fall in love and find a new job together.

After meeting Laddu’s family who are happy for the couple, the duo take on a trip together. After coming back, Laali learns that she is pregnant. While Laddu wants the child to be aborted, Laali wants to keep it.

The duo part ways and now Laddu’s parents disown him and accept Laali as their daughter. They find her a suitable match in Veer (Gurmeet Choudhary) who is a royal prince.

Will Laddu let Laali and Veer get married or will he find a happy ending for himself is what is left to see.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana Review: Script Analysis

Apparently, the makers of this film wanted to present the story in a very fancy Kurosawa style manner where each character presents the story from their side. Of course, it doesn’t turn out even an iota close to that.

While I was thinking, Machine may have been the worst love story of the year, here’s a clear winner. Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana is probably one of the biggest disasters of the year. It is messed up in almost all departments.

The script is absolutely boring and most of the times, it is the side characters and not Laali and Laddoo who take this story further.

Character detailing has gone wrong miserably. It’s hilarious how at first, Laali is shown to be a smart independent working woman, mind you who cracks deals worth crores (with her red Macbook) is left jobless in one day. Worst of all, she says ‘Ghar, gaadi, mobile aur mobile ka bill bhi company ka hai.’ What company is she exactly working for?

Laddoo on the other hand is a loser who tells his girlfriend (Laali) that it’s okay if her boss is feeling her up because it is a ‘Chhote level ka compromise’. Tell me why is she dating him? Who would fall in love with such a messed up man?

Their story has no head no tail. How did they fall in love, their commitment and ultimately the parents exchanging their kids is just plain stupid.

Imagine this film has a horse named ‘Stallion’, the next thing you know, we may see a dog named ‘Labrador’.

Basically, this film fails on all levels of writing. It’s like the first draft of a film that never got improvised.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana Review: Star Performance

Vivaan Shah’s act is extremely confusing in this film. At one point he seems like a 12 year old who has a grin plastered across his place for majority of the time and rest he does try to act a little mature. There’s nothing heroic in him and he is uncomfortable in most scenes.

Akshara Haasan gives an extremely poor performance in a poor film. She maintains a single expression all through the film.

Gurmeet Chowdhary as always does a poor job. His TV style acting doesn’t work on the silver screen.

Darshan Jariwala, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Mishra try hard to save this otherwise drag film.

Ravi Kisan is seen in a cameo that is quite unnecessary.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana Review: Direction, Music

Manish Harishankar’s film is one hell of a unfunny business. This drama that takes off on a new age love story note soon culminates into a Rajshri drama and the transformation is not smooth.

There are ample of continuity lapses in the film. Also, a lot of scenes in the film are out of focus, which leaves us looking at a few blurry scenes. Especially, the songs which are shot in landscape mode look poor.

Music is terrible and with every song, you cringe. The film stretches scene to scene and every actor gets a chance to show their overacting.

Scenes such as that of Laali’s mother going through domestic violence are shot foolishly and leave no impact.

The pace of the film is too slow and so you are tired pre-interval itself. The second half is most difficult to sit through considering the poor story telling.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana Review: The Last Word

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana is one big boring affair. You don’t want to attend this Shaadi, not even for free Laddoos! 1/5 for this!

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana releases on 7th April, 2017.

