Salman Khan’s Tubelight has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of 2017. The distributors of the film have faced huge losses with this film. In its 3rd week (4 days), the emotional drama collected merely 1 crore and now stands with a grand total of 121 crores at the box office.

The film will wrap its business under 125 crore at the domestic market. Tubelight is currently the 4th highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2, SRK’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Coming to its overseas box office, the film has grossed 50 crores approximately till now. Tubelight currently stands with a global total of 223.24 crores.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is set amidst the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. It is adapted from American film Little Boy. Tubelight was supposed to have a big release in China too but post its India release, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Tubelight also features Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Yashpal Sharma, late actor Om Puri and Matin Rey Tangu in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan has done a cameo in the film and can be seen in the avatar of a magician.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Haialongside Katrina Kaif. The film, which is a sequel to his 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December this year. The actor will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s yet untitled dance film, where he’ll portray the character of an ageing dancer. Post that he will start on a sequel to his 2014 movie Kick.