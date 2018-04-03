Koimoi’s Daily Dose With Chai: Want to know what’s up with Bollywood? Koimoi has got you covered with our daily roundup.
Take a look at what Bollywood Celebs are up to while you sip your tea! Sluuurrpp! From Kangana Ranaut’s maasi-kiddie love to Shilpa Shinde’s comical pose with Sunil Grover!
1. If laughter had faces! Shilpa Shinde posts this comical picture with Sunil Grover.
2. Such a cute picture it is! Kangana Ranaut have some great bonding time with sister Rangoli Chandel’s son Prithvi Raj.
……. on a sunshine day!!! ♥♥😘😘#massikiddie pic.twitter.com/9WuiNR8clH
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️#massikiddie pic.twitter.com/enCewZGVTi
— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 3, 2018
3. You could never leave a hotel when you have such a super cute staff! Varun Dhawan shares his #Dan image from October!
4. Juhi Chawla shared an amazing picture from her vacation. #VacationGoals
Trending
- Race 3 Shoot Update: Jacqueline Fernandez Takes THIS Special Training For The Film
- Aamir Khan As Jethalal, Akshay Kumar As Taarak; If Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets A Bollywood Movie
5. Fitness scenes be like! Mallika Sherawat’s morning yoga pose is compelling us to get fit.
6. Love for No makeup! Katrina Kaif’s no makeup look is making us go gaga on her.
7. Back to Childhood! Meher Vij’s cute picture from her childhood days will surely make you nostalagic about yours.